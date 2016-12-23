 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Greater Noida Stadium Approved to Host International Cricket Matches

Updated: 23 December 2016 20:20 IST

The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Cricket Stadium in Greater Noida has been approved to organise Full Member matches by the International Cricket Council.

Greater Noida Stadium Approved to Host International Cricket Matches
The Greater Noida stadium has got the go ahead to host international cricket matches. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Cricket Stadium in Greater Noida for staging international matches involving Full Member teams.

ICC had first inspected the venue in December 2015 and it was approved at that time for staging Associate Member matches only. The venue was upgraded to ensure minimum requirements, enabling Full Member matches to be played.

Last week ICC inspected the venue and it was confirmed that the minimum requirements for Full Member matches are now in place. Consequently, the stadium was approved.

"I'm pleased to announce that the SVSP Cricket Stadium, Greater Noida, is now fully compliant to host international matches with full members," BCCI president Anurag Thakur said.

"BCCI had organised Duleep Trophy for the first time in day-night format using the 'pink' ball from August 23 to September 14 that tested the venue's infrastructure and facility. The Afghanistan national team had also used the venue for their home games earlier this year. I am confident that this approval will inspire the authorities to take this stadium to next level."

Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Greater Noida stadium has got the go ahead to host matches
  • The ICC inspected the ground earlier this month
  • It also hosted the pink ball Duleep Trophy matches
Related Articles
New Zealand Seek Redemption in ODI Series vs Bangladesh
New Zealand Seek Redemption in ODI Series vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka Underdogs in South Africa Test Series
Sri Lanka Underdogs in South Africa Test Series
Karnataka dismissed for 88, Tamil Nadu 111-4 in Ranji Trophy quarters
Karnataka dismissed for 88, Tamil Nadu 111-4 in Ranji Trophy quarters
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.