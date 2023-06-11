Sunday turned out to be nightmare for Team India as they faced a 209-run defeat against Australia on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final at The Oval. Chasing a whopping total of 444, Team India needed 280 runs to win on the final with seven wickets in hand. However, Australia's bowling attack completely dominated the Rohit Sharma-led side and bundled them out for 234. After the match ended, India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on the controversial dismissal of opening batter Shubman gill on Scott Boland's delivery on Day 4.

Pacer Boland found the edge of India's opener's bat and Cameron Green dove to his left in his preferred gully position to complete the catch. The decision was sent to the third umpire, where TV umpire Richard Kettleborough declared Gill out.

Speaking about the dismissal, Rohit stated that Kettleborough reached the conclusion a bit quickly and should have seen more replays before taking the call. He also went on to say that there more camera angles in the Indian Premier League than the WTC final.

"I just felt disappointed with - not enough. I mean, the third umpire should have seen a little more replays, a little more of, you know, how the catch has been held. I think it was three or four times he saw and he was convinced with it. It's not about whether it was given out or not out, you need to have proper and clear information about anything. It's just not about the catch, it can be about anything. That was, that is something that I was a little disappointed with - the decision was made quite quickly," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

"When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it's a final and we were at that important stage of the game as well. So that was to me a little disappointing. And more camera angles should have been shown. There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We've got more angles in IPL. We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen. That is what I was a little disappointed with," Rohit added.

India's poor show at the ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash.

This was India's second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.

