Goa vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Goa will take on Punjab in their Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur on Tuesday. The focus will be on India ODI skipper Shubman Gill, who is highly likely to feature in the match. Gill was expected to play for Punjab in their previous game against Sikkim but had to skip it due to food poisoning. If Gill play's the match, then his encounter against Goa pacer Arjun Tendulkar will be an interesting watch. Apart from Gill, India pacer Arshdeep Singh will also be in the spotlight. (Live Scorecard)