Australian cricket team all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has always been a hilarious figure on the field and his witty remarks have gone viral on several occasions in the past. Maxwell's quick wit was once again on display during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder as his mic'd up moments have gone viral on social media. The Melbourne Stars skipper kept talking to the commentators during the match and his quips about former teammate Brett Lee and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf left everyone in splits. Stars ended up losing the match against Thunder by five wickets.

Maxwell joked about Haris' bowling plans and he said that he does not understand how fast bowlers think with a reference to Brett Lee that left the former pacer and others laughing.

Meanwhile, Maxwell has vowed to play in the world's biggest cricket league, the IPL "until he can't walk anymore". The 35-year-old, who played a massive role in Australia's ODI World Cup-winning campaign in India recently, will once again don the colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL next year.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career, the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for," he said.

Maxwell feels Australian cricketers should play in the IPL for experience ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

"Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin."

