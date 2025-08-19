Virat Kohli is inarguably one of the most important figures in modern Indian cricket, having established himself as the country's most successful captain in Test cricket, and its second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. However, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has hailed Kohli as a one-of-a-kind personality in Indian cricket history, stating that his contribution has ensured that India go on to dominate another 100 years in the sport. In particular, Rayudu highlighted Kohli's immense contribution in levelling up the standard of fitness in Indian cricket.

"The kind of things he has done for Indian cricket, I don't think anyone else has. And his value, many people don't realize," Rayudu stated on the 'Unplugged' podcast.

"It's not just about his batting. Yes, batting is there, but fitness. Before him, players were fit, naturally fit, many of them. But because of him, Indian cricket has reached another level," Rayudu added.

"Virat Kohli has given Indian cricket the next 100 years in which Indian cricket will dominate. Because what he started is extraordinary. He had the skill, but to that skill he added fitness. Once you are fit, you are always mentally sharper, and your cricketing execution improves that much more. So for Test cricket also, it is very good," Rayudu said.

While lavishing praise on Kohli and hailing him as a pioneer in Indian cricket, Rayudu lamented about his Test retirement.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) star stated that Kohli should've played longer in the longest format.

"In my opinion, he took it too early, 100 per cent. He should have played this series (against England). He should have played a lot more. Fitness-wise, I don't think even half the players are fitter than him," Rayudu stated.

"I just hope he is happy. Because sometimes people think if you have so many hundreds, or so much money, then you are happy. But eventually, I just hope that he is happy," Rayudu further said.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India, mostly under Kohli's captaincy.