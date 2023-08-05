Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his return from a prolonged injury hiatus when he leads the Indian cricket team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. It is an extremely good news for India ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 to get their star fast bowler back in action. However, the road has not been easy for Bumrah who missed the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 Indian Premier League due to injury concerns. Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath expressed his concern at Bumrah's injury battles and said that he may not to manage the workload in order to prolong his career.

"He (Bumrah) has been incredible for India. His bowling stats, the wickets he has taken, and the way he bowls, I am a big fan but his bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body. So he needs to stay strong and fit. If he does that he could play for a few more years," McGrath said on the sidelines of a fast-bowling camp organised by the MRF Pace Foundation.

"With the current international schedule and the IPL, there is no off-season anymore for a fast bowler, especially for someone like Jasprit, who needs an off-season to pull his strength back in. So that's a decision he needs to make himself (on whether to give up on one of the formats). It is getting harder to play all three formats. That is something Jasprit will have to think about moving forward because what he does is unique and is quite tough on his body too. I think he has a lot more to offer for the rest of his career."

MCGrath cited some examples from modern cricket and pointed out how Bumrah can take inspiration from some of the top bowlers in the world.

"There is a lot of cricket played these days. It puts a strain on your body, but you have to know how to recover and find time to put strength back on your body. Guys like James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Courtney Walsh played for many years as they knew how to manage their bodies. I worked hard on my fitness, and I had an easy action which made my comeback from Injury easier," he explained.