Taking over an incredibly successful team that just secured the T20 World Cup 2024 title, Gautam Gambhir knows of the challenges that are waiting for him. While India well all the way to be crowned T20 world champions, they are also the runners-up in ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship. Gambhir, the new India head coach, had no qualms in admitting that he is taking over an incredibly successful side and has some big shoes to fill as he takes up the new role with the national team.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Indian team's flight to Sri Lanka, Gambhir made his stance as a coach clea, saying the "betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not important".

"I have always said that a happy dressing room is a winning dressing room. That's my responsibility. For me, I don't complicate too many things. I am taking over a very, very successful team. T20 World champions, runner-up in World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup. There are issues to fill, but this is a champions' team," Gambhir said.

"I have had a fabulous relationship with Jay Shah. All these speculations about different things. We can do a better job clarifying those things. Gautam Gambhir is not important, the betterment of Indian cricket is important. I have really enjoyed working with him, I hope it continues that way," he added.

Gambhir also admitted that he has big shoes to fill as he steps into a role previously held by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

"The most important thing is that they will always have my back. Aim to make it a happy and secure dressing room. I am taking over a very successful team. Runner-ups in WTC and 50-overs WC. I have big shoes to fill and looking forward to it," Gambhir said in the press conference

Gambhir will have the support of his KKR mate Abhishek Nayar who will take on the role of assistant coach of the team and Ryan Ten Doeschate who also joins the support staff.

" I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan in the last two months at IPL with KKR. Both are absolute professionals and hopefully have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches."

Gambhir will have to work with a dressing room full of stars at least when the ODI's get underway with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli joining the team. Gambhir says he has a good relationship with Virat Kohli.

"I shared a great relationship with Virat Kohli, we exchange messages - he is World class, world-class batter, I have told you many times, that we both will work hard for team India & make 140 crore people proud," he said.

"Both Virat & Rohit have lots of cricket left, they are World class, any team would have both of them - there is the Champions Trophy, Australia series, then if fitness goes well then the 2027 World Cup," he added.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as the Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

