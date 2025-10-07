Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has called out Gautam Gambhir, alleging that the new head coach has created an environment to push senior players out of the team. His remark came with regards to the recent retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Ashwin bade farewell to international cricket midway through India's tour of Australia last year, both Rohit and Kohli announced their Test retirements in May 2025, weeks ahead of the England tour.

Speaking to InsideSport, Tiwary suggested that Gambhir forced the senior players into early retirements to avoid their powerful influence and questioning of his decisions.

"If the senior players are there, if Ashwin is there, if Rohit is there or if Rohit is there, then these guys have played so much cricket, these guys are established much more than the head coach or the other staff, these guys will raise questions if they don't agree to a point. You just made sure that these guys are not there, basically," said Tiwary.

"I have observed that since this coach took on the role, a lot of controversies have arisen. Many things that are happening are not good for Indian cricket. I believe that since the time he has been the head coach, Ashwin has taken a retirement. Rohit and Virat have also done so. Other things have happened, such as players being unexpectedly added to the squad and then being straight into the starting XI. We have seen that Gambhir has not been consistent," he added.

Tiwary also highlighted the contributions of Rohit and Virat to Indian cricket.

"I believe the circumstances that have been created, the atmosphere that has been created, the pressure that is there on these players, I believe Rohit and Virat have been outstanding servants of Indian cricket. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights. The players who give their heart and soul, we have seen they have given their everything," said Tiwary.

The 39-year-old also suggested that it would be a 'really poor decision' if Gambhir does not include Rohit and Virat in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup.

"If these players feel that things are affecting their image and they are no longer wanted in the dressing room, then they might consider retiring. I believe they want to play. I think Gambhir won't take this big a call of not having these two individuals because, in the white-ball format, no one can deny the fact that these two have been outstanding. It would be a really poor decision if Gautam doesn't include these two in the scheme of things for the World Cup," he added.