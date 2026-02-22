India's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals were dealt a massive blow after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side suffered a 76-run loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Batting first, South Africa posted a total of 187/7 with David Miller scoring 63 and Dewald Brevis slamming a fiery 45. Jasprit Bumrah was the top performer for India with figures of 3/15. In reply, India never looked in control of the run chase and were bundled out for just 111 with Marco Jansen taking 4 wickets.

As a result of the defeat, India will now have to win both of their remaining matches - against West Indies and Zimbabwe - to guarantee their spot in the Final 4 of the competition. if India win one match, their qualification will depend on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here's a look at all the possible scenarios -

Scenario 1 - India win both their games

If India win both of their matches, they will have 4 points from 2 matches. It should be enough to reach the semifinal unless two other teams also have 4 points. That can happen if South Africa win just one of their remaining matches and the winner of the match between West Indies and Zimbabwe also beat South Africa. In that case, India's qualification will come down to Net Run Rate (NRR).

Scenario 2 - India win one of their remaining matches

If India win just one match, they will need South Africa to win all of their matches. The other condition in this scenario will be that India's win will have to come against the winner of the West Indies-Zimbabwe match. In that case, India, Zimbabwe and West Indies will have 2 points each. Once again, India's qualification will completely depend on NRR.

Remaining fixtures -

Feb 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Mumbai)

Feb 26: South Africa vs West Indies (Ahmedabad)

Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe (Chennai)

Mar 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Delhi)

Mar 1: India vs West Indies (Kolkata)