The 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got underway on Thursday, with Lahore Qalandars defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in the opening match. Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is set to lead Peshawar Zalmi, who will face Rawalpindi PindiZ in their campaign opener on Saturday. Ahead of their first game, Babar took part in an advertisement shoot that unexpectedly became another reason for him to be trolled on social media. A video from the shoot quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), leaving fans amused.

In the clip, Babar was asked to attempt a diving catch on the field. Mattresses were placed on the ground to ensure his safety as he dived to his right. However, despite the precautions and a cushioned landing, the attempt was unsuccessful, turning the moment into comic content for social media users.

Fans flooded X with humorous reactions, sharing memes and witty comments while poking fun at Babar's failed attempt.

Even the mattress company knows Babar will drop it... so they put the bed right there! — GAURAV (@crazyGaurav_) March 27, 2026

Isse gadde rakh kar bhi catch nahi liya ja raha socho agar bina gadde k pakadta to kya hota shayad ye 1 saal tak khel hi nahi paata. — CricksVK (@Harsh_18_vk) March 28, 2026

In order to offset dew factor in day/night matches, Pakistan Super League (PSL) has introduced a new rule, allowing the captains to submit two team sheets and pick one after the toss of coin.

PSL now requires captains to submit two separate team sheets, including playing elevens and four substitute fielders, to the match referee before the toss. After the toss, captains can choose either one of the two teams they have submitted to the referee.

A PCB official said the rule had been introduced to ensure fair competition, especially when the dew factor is prominent at either of the two venues (Lahore and Karachi).

Sometime back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also introduced a rule in domestic first class matches of doing away with the toss and allowing the visiting captain to make a call on whether he will bat or bowl first.

(With PTI Inputs)