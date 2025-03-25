The iconic Gabba Stadium at Brisbane will undergo demolition following the 2032 Olympic Games, with cricket moving to a new 60,000-capacity stadium in the Victoria Park area of Brisbane, which will be built for the Olympics. The Queensland premier David Crisafulli announced the latest plans for the Olympics infrastructure on Tuesday, with cricket a pivotal part of the outcome. The sport is affected by uncertainty over what state would do after going through various proposals since being awarded the Olympic hosting rights back in 2021.

When last year Cricket Australia announced its seven-year venue allocation plan for international cricket, the Gabba was given a guarantee of hosting international cricket until next summer's Ashes series against England amid talks over if the stadium will be redeveloped or replaced, as per ESPNCricinfo.

"This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket," CA said in a statement as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions, and cricket will play a major role in ensuring this significant investment delivers long-term benefits for cricket fans and the people of Queensland," the statement added.

"On behalf of the cricket community we want to thank the Queensland Government for seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give the fans, the city and the state the stadium they deserve," concluded the statement.

Cricket will make its return to the Olympics for the 2028 edition in Los Angeles. If the sport will be retained for the 2032 Olympics, it is earmarked to take place in Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena as well as the Gabba and those matches could be the final matches at the stadium before it is knocked down.

Advertisement

"Would not it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong," Crisafulli said at an event in Brisbane.

The Gabba was initially set for demolition and rebuild under the Labor government for the 2032 Games at 2.7 billion Australian dollars, but the plan was scrapped as backlash grew over its rising costs. A 600 million Australian dollars facelift was decided under Labor government before the plans were abandoned under a new government.

"The Gabba is at its end of life," Crisafulli said. "It has not been well maintained, and we do need a stadium to host this great show, and there is an opportunity for legacy play."

"It became a choice between spending billions on temporary facilities and temporary stands that delivered no legacy, or securing the future of AFL (Australian Football League) [and] cricket at a new home."

Advertisement

Queensland Cricket also welcomed the latest plans as the new stadium provided with clarity over the future of the sport.

"The Gabba has been a wonderful venue for cricket for many years and has provided fans and players with countless memories - however the challenges the stadium faces are well documented, and we need to look to the future. There is now the opportunity for Queensland to attract the world's best cricket events, such as ICC events, men's and women's Ashes Series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, as well has hosting the BBL and WBBL in a new purpose-built stadium," said the chief executive Terry Svenson.

"Thirty years ago this week, the Gabba was in the very early stages of its major redevelopment as the historic Sheffield Shield Final was being played, with many ensuing highlights following in the past three decades."

"Today's decision gives us certainty after many years without clarity. We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over," he concluded.

The first-ever Test at the venue was hosted back in 1931 and 67 men's matches have taken place at the venue, alongside two women's Test. The last Test match was the rain-affected draw during the BGT against India, the third Test of the series.

It was a starting point for Australian Test summers traditionally, but it changed recently, with Perth set to host the opening game of the 2025-26 Ashes against England. Brisbane will be hosting the second Test, a day-night match.