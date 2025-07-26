The men's Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday. As per the draft itinerary in possession of PTI, the marquee group match between India and Pakistan will be held at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 14). The arch-rivals are clubbed in the same group and are expected to square off again in a Super Four game on next Sunday (September 21). India will start its campaign against UAE on September 10 and are likely to play all its matches in Dubai.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are clubbed in group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in group B. The ACC will allow 17-member squads for the 19-match tournament and matches will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Naqvi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to 'X' to make a formal announcement. "I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Details schedule will be out soon," Naqvi posted.

The venue of the event was decided at an ACC meeting on July 24. All 25 member nations attended the meeting.

BCCI is the host of the tournament but it is being held in the UAE as India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to the prevailing cross-border tension between them.

As per ACC's deal with the broadcasters, India and Pakistan will be clubbed in the same group and also get another shot at each other in the Super Four stage with a possibility of a third meeting if both teams reach the final.

This edition of the Asia Cup will be held in T20 format as is the convention with the next ICC global meet being T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

India's Asia Cup Group League itinerary

Sep 10: India vs UAE

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan

Sep 19: India vs Oman

Super Four Schedule

Sep 20: B1 vs B2

Sep 21: A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan)

Sep 23: A2 svs B1

Sep 24: A1 vs B2

Sep 25: A2 vs B2

Sep 26: A1 vs B1

Sep 28: Final