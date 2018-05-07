 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Former Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Eyes PSL Contract

Updated: 07 May 2018 19:08 IST

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razaaq, who last played a first-class game in 2014, is set to return to competitive cricket to push his selection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Former Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Eyes PSL Contract
Abdul Razaaq last played a first-class game in 2014. © AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razaaq, who last played a first-class game in 2014, is set to return to competitive cricket to push his selection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 38-year-old will lead PTV in the upcoming domestic season and hopes that his performances will help him bag a PSL contract. "I will be captaining PTV this season. I feel completely fit at the moment and my form has been good recently. I hope my performances in the domestic season gets me selected for the PSL next year," Razzaq told Daily Express on Sunday.

Razzaq had quit first-class cricket in 2014 after his form dipped and his side ZTBL were relegated to Grade II. He even went on to serve as the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators last season.

"I already told the selectors my plans for the future at the time," he said.

"We all are agreed that if my form and performances in the domestic season are up to the mark, then I would most certainly be drafted in the next PSL."

Razzaq made his international debut in 1996 and represented the country in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Abdul Razzaq Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Abdul Razaaq last played a first-class game in 2014
  • He is set to return to competitive cricket to push his selection for PSL
  • Razzaq will lead PTV in the upcoming domestic season
Related Articles
Former Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Eyes PSL Contract
Former Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Eyes PSL Contract
Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis' Attitude Resulted In Disharmony In Pakistan Team, Says Abdul Razzaq
Pakistan Coach Waqar Younis Reason For Team
Pakistan Coach Waqar Younis Reason For Team's Slide, Feel Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq
Waqar Younis has 'Hidden Agenda' Against Seniors: Abdul Razzaq Slams Pakistan Coach
Abdul Razzaq Hits Out at Pakistan Coach Waqar Younis
Abdul Razzaq Hits Out at Pakistan Coach Waqar Younis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.