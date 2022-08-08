The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Monday announced former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar as the new head coach of the Nepal Men's national team. Succeeding Pubudu Dassanayake, Indian allrounder Prabhakar has worked as head coach for three Ranji Trophy teams. In 2016, Prabhakar, who had represented his home nation in 169 internationals, served as Afghanistan's bowling coach.

"Former Indian star all-rounder and Ranji trophy winning coach, Mr. Manoj Prabhakar from India has been appointed as the Head Coach of Nepal National Cricket Team. Mr. Prabhakar has played 39 Test matches and 130 One Day Internationals for India. As a Coach, he has experience of working as coach of Afghanistan Cricket Team along with Ranji Trophy teams of Delhi, Rajasthan and UP Cricket Association," a statement from CAN stated.

Prabhakar takes charge of Nepali cricket at a time when Kathmandu is struggling in international cricket. Earlier, Nepal missed the qualification match for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Confirming the statement, Prabhakar said: "Seeing the interest for cricket in Nepal, their talent & skill level, I'm really looking forward to working with the Nepal cricket team to make them into a cricketing force to be reckoned with."

In December 2021, Pubudu Dassanayake has been reappointed as head coach of the men's national team.

The Coach Recruitment Committee headed by acting Secretary - Prashant Bikram Malla and comprising Treasurer - Roshan Kumar Singh, General Manager - Raunaq B. Malla, and Cricket Manager - Binod Kumar Das unanimously selected Pubudu Dassanayake as the Head Coach of the Men's cricket team.

"I would like to thank the Cricket Association of Nepal and entire management, cricket fans from Nepal for providing me this wonderful opportunity," he had added.

Promoted

Dassanayake was earlier with Nepal from 2011 to 2016, guiding them from Division Four of the World Cricket League (WCL) to Division One, the WCL Championship. He also took the team to their first major ICC tournament, the 2014 T20 World Cup.