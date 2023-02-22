Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor, who retired from international cricket in 2019, announced her partner's pregnancy to the world on Wednesday. Taking to social media, Taylor posted a picture with her partner, saying that journey hasn't been an easy one. "Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it. 19 weeks to go and life will be very different ! So proud of you @dianamain_," Taylor captioned the post.

In 2019, Taylor had announced her retirement from international cricket, citing anxiety issues.

In 126 ODIs, she had scored seven centuries and 20 half-centuries, while her 90 T20Is innings accounted for 2,177 runs. She also represented England in game's longest format 10 times and scored 330 runs.

The 33-year-old was part of England's victorious World Cup team in 2017.

Announcing her retirement, Taylor thanked her teammates, friends and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for supporting her throughout her career.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward. I can't thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey," Taylor's statement read.

In 2021, Taylor had become the first woman coach in men's professional franchise cricket after she was named assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the T10 league.

