South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke continues to shine in one-day internationals. Just six months ago, he made his debut in the format against New Zealand at Lahore. The right-handed batter kicked off his career in the format with a sensational knock. He became the first-ever player in ODI history, since the format's introduction in 1974, to score 150 on debut. Now, against Australia, the star South Africa batter has scripted yet another ODI record. Breetzke scored 88 runs off 78 balls in the second ODI of the three-match series at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

The latest knock saw Breetzke register a fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs since his debut. He has become the first player in ODI history of 54 years to do so. The knock helped the Proteas post 277 all out in 49.1 overs after their captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat.

While scripting the new record, Breetzke surpassed former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu's 48-year-old record. The ex-India opener had started his career with four consecutive fifties, but those came across five matches, while Breetzke has played only four ODIs and scored half-centuries in each.

After starting his ODI career with a 150, Breetzke crossed the 50-run mark again in the same series against Pakistan, in which he scored 83.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a 57-run knock in the opening match of the three-match series against Australia, which the Proteas won by 98 runs, courtesy of spinner Keshav Maharaj's fifer.

The 26-year-old Breetzke came to bat at number four on Friday, and his innings saw him score eight boundaries and two maximums before he was dismissed by Nathan Ellis and fell short of his century.

Breetzke's innings helped stabilise the Proteas innings after two early wickets, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton both falling early on in the powerplay. Breetzke stitched together handy partnerships with both Tony de Zorzi (38) and Tristan Stubbs (74). Stubbs' knock came off 97 balls and was studded with three fours and one six.

After Breetzke's dismissal, the Proteas lost wickets in quick succession and are currently reeling at 264/9 with Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi at the crease. They were eventually bundled out for 277 in 49.1 overs.

Breetzke secured an IPL contract and made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants in this year's tournament. However, he had limited opportunities, featuring in just one match where he scored 14 runs.

(With IANS Inputs)