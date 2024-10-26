Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only batter to cross 50 as India slumped to a second successive home defeat against New Zealand and theriir first home series defeat since 2012. Despite India losing by 113 runs, Jaiswal had provided India the perfect platform to chase down a daunting target of 360. He slammed 77 runs in just 65 balls, lacing his innings with nine boundaries and three sixes. During the innings, he became the first-ever Indian to notch up a special record.

Jaiswal became the first-ever Indian batter to hit 30 Test sixes in a single calendar year in the 92-year history of Indian Test cricket, having done so in 2024. The year has turned out to be a dream one for Jaiswal, as he has slammed over 1,000 Test runs.

In fact, Jaiswal's three sixes took his tally to 32 for the year, leaving him only one behind the all-time record sixes hit in a calendar year. That milestone is held by New Zealand great and current England Test coach Brendon McCullum, who hit 33 Test sixes in 2014.

With India set to play five more Test matches in 2024 -- one more against New Zealanda and four against Australia -- Jaiswal has a great chance of overtaking McCullum's record.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3: As it happened

Despite Jaiswal's fantastic knock, the Indian innings fell apart once he departed. India lost seven wickets in the space of only 118 runs after Jaiswal's dismissal.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner was the star of the show once again, much like the first innings. He picked up six wickets, finishing with career-best Test match figures of 13/157.

Only two Indian batters crossed 20 after Jaiswal's departure. Washington Sundar made 21, while Ravindra Jadeja made a fighting 42 before becoming the last man to get out.

Despite the shock series defeat, India remain on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle table.