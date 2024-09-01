Son of Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid, Samit, took another step towards following his father's path, as he earned a spot in India's Under-19 squad for the Australia series. Samit was drafted into the India under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against the Aussies on Saturday, courtesy of his superlative performances in the domestic spectrum in recent time. The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh's Mohammad Amaan.

Samit shared his delight at the honour. In a video shared by Star Sports Kannada, he said: "First of all, I am very happy to be selected and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment."

The series will then roll to Chennai for two four-day matches beginning on September 30 and October 7. The India squad for this leg of the tour will be captained by Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh.

Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently playing for Mysore Warriors in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bengaluru.

However, his outings so far have been underwhelming with the bat – 82 runs from seven innings with a highest of 33, and he is yet to bowl in the tournament.

But earlier this year, Samit had a productive time in the Cooch Behar Trophy, playing an important role in Karnataka's maiden title triumph in the event.

The 18-year-old made 362 runs from eight matches and his 98 against Jammu and Kashmir stood out for its quality and fluency.

Samit also had a memorable tournament with the ball, where he claimed 16 scalps in eight matches, including two in the final against Mumbai.

With PTI Inputs