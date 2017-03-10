Fire Alarm Holds Up New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test In Dunedin

Players and match officials were sent onto the field while the cause of the alarm was investigated.

Players and match officials were sent onto the field while the cause of the alarm was investigated. © AFP

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa had to be briefly stopped after a fire alarm went off in the main granstand of the stadium on Friday. Dunedin's University Oval had to be evacuated and play stopped for 20 minutes in the final session of Day 3 as firemen searched the grandstand, which was the first to be emptied. Spectators, numbering around 3300, in the main stand and then on the banks were evacuated while players of both teams and match officials were herded to the middle of the pitch while the cause of the alarm was investigated.

According to local media reports, the grandstand fire alarm was caused by steam.

Full ground evacuation at the University of Otago Oval. Siren going off in main stand. Cause unknown. Protocols being followed #NZvSA WN pic.twitter.com/urpvkeuetc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 10, 2017

Play quickly resumed, with South Africa 14 for one in their second innings after New Zealand were dismissed for 341, a lead of 33 runs.

The Proteas were 38 for one at stumps on Day 3 with Hashim Amla (23) and Dean Elgar (12) the two unbeaten batsmen. South Africa took a five-run lead but lost opener Stephen Cook in the first over of their second innings.

(With AFP Inputs)