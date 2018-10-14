Final South Africa-Zimbabwe T20 Abandoned

Rain and a wet outfield caused the abandonment of the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday. South Africa won the series 2-0 after winning an earlier one-day series 3-0. The matches were largely one-sided and South Africa used them to test the depth of their resources, using 22 players across the five matches.

South Africa travel to Australia later this month to play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international, while Zimbabwe depart later this week for Bangladesh where they will play three one-day internationals and two Tests. The first one-day international is in Dhaka next Sunday.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said his team's batting in South Africa had been disappointing.

"We will have to adapt quickly to Bangladesh conditions. As the top three or four batsmen, we must make sure we build a platform," he said.

JP Duminy, who was due to captain South Africa on Sunday, said the objective of giving opportunities to several players had been achieved.

"The selectors got a look at quite a few guys," he said. "We will be going into Australia with some confidence, although it is a work in progress."