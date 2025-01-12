Star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Kohli had an abysmal run in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. In the five-match series, which India lost 1-3, Kohli scored only 190 runs in nine innings, despite a century in the opening match. Despite his on-field struggles to get runs, Kohli still holds a huge fan following, which never fails to praise and acknowledge the presence of the star batter.

As Team India is gearing up for the upcoming white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli is enjoying some family time in Mumbai.

In a video going viral on social media, the former India skipper was spotted with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka at the Gateway of India. Seeing the star batter standing among them, one of the female fans got super excited and her reaction became the highlight of the video.

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka, along with their children, also visited the renowned priest Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, both Virat and Anushka are dedicated followers of Lord Krishna and have been spotted numerous times during prayers and events, related to the Hindu God.

While meeting Maharaj, Anushka said, "Pichli baar jab hum aaye they to mann mein kuch sawaal they. Mujeh laga ki puchungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe, un sab ne kuch na kuch waisa sawaal kar liya tha. Jab yahan pe aane ki baat kar rahe they, main aapse mann hi mann baat kar rahi thi. Agle din main Kanti Vartalap kholti thi aur koi na koi wo sawaal puch raha hota tha. Aap bas mujhe prem bhakti de do. (The last time I came, I had a few questions in my heart. I wanted to ask those questions but someone else more or less covered it. When I was thinking about coming here, I was talking to you inside my mind. The next day, I would open ‘Kanti Vartalap' and those questions would've been asked by someone. Now, all I want is your blessings.)

Seeing the devotion of the couple, Maharaj got emotional and said, "These guys are very brave. To devote yourself to God after achieving such fame in the world is quite a difficult thing. We think that your (Anushka's) devotion towards God would have an impact on him (Kohli) as well."

Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's win at the T20 World Cup 2024. However, the trio can be seen in the ODIs against England and the highly-anticipated Champions Trophy 2024.