The Delhi Premier League has given some young stars an ideal platform to excel. In the ongoing season, some blazing performances have been witnessed, especially from budding batters. One of the young stars who has made a name for himself is Virender Sehwag's son, Aryavir. The young batter, playing for the Central Delhi Kings, smashed two consecutive fours off Navdeep Saini, an India international, in his 16-ball 22. Earlier, he also hit a century in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Speaking to the media after his recent exploits in the DPL, Aryavir said he came to know about his debut in the DPL against the East Delhi Riders after Yash Dhull had to miss the match due to his commitments in the Duleep Trophy, which started on Thursday (August 28).

"After the last game [I got to know that I will play the next one]," said Aryavir during a media conference. "I took that catch in the previous match. After the game ended, Jonty [Sidhu] bhaiyya told me that I would play the next match," he added.

Speaking of his debut, Aryavir said that the first couple of boundaries did help him settle his nerves. Though a 22-run knock isn't something to be proud of, it does give him a taste of what to expect in the T20 league.

"It felt good. The first two boundaries gave me confidence and helped me settle in. But the innings wasn't that long. I will try to stay longer in the middle next time," he said about his debut knock.

Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir's debut in the DPL. pic.twitter.com/rM4Cvu1xG9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2025

As the DPL nears a decisive stage, Aryavir is keen to listen to advice from his father, Virender Sehwag, who remains one of the most prolific batters the game has ever seen.

"Absolutely. Jab father sahab bolenge to sunna to padega hi (I have to listen to my father)," Aryavir chuckled.

"We are aware that we are being monitored. The scouts have their eyes on us. But we don't think about it too much, especially when we are on the field. We just focus on the game," he further asserted.