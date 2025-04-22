Karachi King's speedster Hasan Ali sent a strong message to the selection committee by assuring he is "far from finished" and wants to contribute "more" to Pakistan by carrying his scorching form in Pakistan Super League to national duties. With his indefatigable spells, Hasan has served as Karachi's pace spearhead in the 10th edition of the PSL. A simple bowling action, variable pace, and a blend of variations have been the prime factors behind his success in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament.

The 30-year-old, who has been out of favour since last representing Pakistan in the T20Is on May 14, 2024, against Ireland, is eyeing a comeback with a strong will to contribute more to the national team.

"I'm 30, far from finished. I want to contribute more to Pakistan, but I know selection depends on performance. My job is to keep delivering," Hasan said while speaking to Geo News.

He has dazzled with the white ball for Karachi with his influential spells and is the second-highest leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps from five innings, averaging 16.00 while maintaining an economy of 8.00.

While decoding the ingredients behind his success, Hasan attributed his technical enhancement to rigorous sessions under the guidance of Pakistan's coaching staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"I identified flaws in my bowling, worked on my basics, and modified or remodified a few things," he explained. "Simultaneously, I focused on my diet and injury management, which collectively made a big impact," he said.

Hasan, a key member behind Pakistan's success in the Champions Trophy 2017, emphasised the importance of domestic cricket for players who are aiming to re-earn their spot in the national team.

"When you're dropped, domestic cricket is your only path back. I've been through that phase, and it's where you prove yourself again," he said.

Hasab is currently operating under David Warner's leadership and gaining valuable experience. He made his captaincy ambitions clear by claiming that he would embrace the opportunity with both hands whenever the opportunity presented itself.

"If I'm ever considered for captaincy, I'll embrace it with both hands. Right now, I'm gaining valuable experience under Warner's leadership," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)