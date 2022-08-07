2022 has been a challenging year for Team India as the side have had 6-7 captains due to injuries and workload management. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan have led India in the white-ball formats. Dhawan will be leading the side once again in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning August 18. Regular captain Rohit Sharma spoke about how it is fantastic that the side now has so many leaders within the group.

“I think it's very important to have that leadership, but obviously, you know we play the IPL and it's a 10- team tournament. So there will be 10 captains which at some stage will be a part of the Indian team as well," Rohit said on Star Sports' show "Follow The Blues".

"You know, I think it's fantastic because honestly my job is much lesser as these guys understand everything pretty well. So, it's just about if someone's having a thought, how am I going to backup that thought. For me as captain that is my role and that is what I'm trying to do,” he added.

When asked about his experience captaining the team with so many young leaders, Rohit Sharma said: “I know it's very exciting honestly to create so many leaders around the team because it's always a good sign. And you want the guys to handle the pressure, who understand the game and know each other really well. And when they are leading the team, all these things can happen.”

Team India will square off in the Asia Cup later this month and the side will play their first match against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

“If the message is clear from the captain and the coach about where the team is trying to head, then the individuals will definitely try to do that. For that to happen they need freedom and clarity and that's what we are trying to do. We are trying to give them as much freedom as possible," said Rohit.

Rohit took charge of India's white-ball cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Earlier in 2022, Rohit was also made the Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down following a series loss against South Africa.

Under Rohit, Team India had recently won the ODI and T20I series against England. The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia this year with India also set to square off against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.