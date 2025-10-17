Former India selectors Chetan Sharma and Salil Ankola faced severe backlash from the fans after they mocked domestic cricket veteran Jalaj Saxena during a Ranji Trophy match. The incident took place during the 2025-26 edition match between Maharashtra and Kerala on Wednesday at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Asked to bat first, Maharashtra had a horrific start, losing four wickets with only five runs on the board. Saxena, who was making his debut for Maharashtra, walked out to bat when the team lost its fourth wicket.

The moment Saxena came out, his First-Class cricket statistics appeared on screen. Chetan and Salil, who were commentating during the match, saw the stats and were left surprised.

Salil stated he was very surprised by the fact that Jalaj never played for Team India despite having these wonderful stats in domestic cricket. As soon as he said this, Chetan quickly reminded him that the 38-year-old all-rounder was giving back-to-back performances when they both were a part of India's selection committee.

"Salil, you used one word: 'very surprising,' but let me tell you, we were both former selectors (laughed)," said Chetan. "And you were the chairman!" Ankola replied. "Fingers must've been raised at us as well," said Chetan.

Jalaj Saxena's father used to work in the Bhilai Steel Plant.

He was born in Bhilai.



He came to Bhilai in March 2020 to meet his brother and got stuck due to the lockdown....



Can you name any famous Cricketer from Chhattisgarh?

pic.twitter.com/EBIvXW0GuI — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) October 15, 2025

As soon the video went viral, the fans slammed both Salil and Chetan for their remarks on Jalaj.

When they showed Jalaj Saxena's domestic stats one commentator said he has such great stats but it's surprising that he hasn't played for India and the other commentator replied



"Surprisingly" both of us were the selectors and you were the chairman. pic.twitter.com/QvtzZEbWkG https://t.co/q8kHY6rkkv — Aditya Soni (@imAdsoni) October 15, 2025

Still he didn't get a chance to play in Indian Test Cap

Jalaj Saxena - One of the strongest pillar of Indian Cricket Team in domestic matches. pic.twitter.com/2ArOMykgkd — राकेश/ராகேஷ்/Raakesh (@rdx98eshvar) October 16, 2025

Jalaj saxena, his stats speak on his behalf. Yet ex selectors mocking him.

From Madhya Pradesh to Kerala to now maharashtra, yet never got due respect that he deserves.

After all this the ex selectors sitting in the commentary panel mocking him.

They picked Jayant yadav instead — Shivam Kumar Mishra (@Shivam_Analyst) October 16, 2025

Chetan was the chairman of India's selection committee from 2020 to 2023. On the other hand, Salil also held a position in the committee from January 2023 to August 2024.

About Jalaj Saxena

The veteran all-rounder had made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2005-06. He moved to join Kerala in the 2016-17 season and played in the Ranji final last year, which they lost to Vidarbha. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, he joined the Maharashtra team and made his debut for them against his old team-Kerala.

He is the only player in Ranji Trophy history to score over 6,000 runs and take more than 400 wickets. Also, Jalaj is the only Indian after Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, and Ravindra Jadeja to score more than 7,000 runs and take over 450 wickets in First-Class cricket. Overall, he has played 150 First-Class matches, scored 7,060 runs, and scalped 484 wickets with the ball.

(With ANI Inputs)