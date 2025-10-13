A video of Rohit Sharma with a young fan during his recent training at Mumbai's Shivaji Park is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, a young fan approaches the player, donning the jersey of Mumbai Indians - a franchise Rohit represents in the Indian Premier League. The former India and ex-MI captain humbly signs the jersey of the kid and the latter could not hold his emotions. As the fan walks out of the scene after taking the autograph of Rohit, he cries in joy.

Watch it here:

A little kid was crying in front of Rohit Sharma while taking his autograph, so Rohit gently patted his back to comfort him.



This shows the pure love fans have for @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/aTT04xNANi — (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025

Rohit is training at the Shivaji Park in order to prepare himself for a three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19 at Perth. He was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India's captain in the format but continues to be a part of the team as a player.

The 38-year-old Rohit last played for India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in February this year, leading the team to its second consecutive ICC title after the T20 World Cup win in the Americas in 2024.

With his future under constant scrutiny, Rohit was named in the squad for the Australia ODI series along with longtime colleague Virat Kohli. The two batting greats have retired from Tests and ODIs over the past one year.

Rohit, Kohli, and the newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will join the Indian team, currently in action against the West Indies in the second Test, in New Delhi ahead of the team's departure to Australia in two separate batches on October 15.

Rohit had earlier opened up about the upcoming ODI series and even said that he takes pride in excelling in all three formats of the sport.

"I personally took a lot of pride in trying to excel in all three forms whenever I had the opportunity and that is something that a few others also did and that eventually rubbed off on the team as well," he said.

"I love playing against them. I love going to Australia. It's a very challenging country to play cricket. People there love the game as well.

"But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour."

(With PTI Inputs)