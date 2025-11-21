A rare unfolded on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Ireland in Mirpur on Friday. During the 56th over of Ireland's first innings, play was halted momentarily after an earthquake caused a situation of panic in the stands. Ireland players and support staff members came out of the dressing and stood near the boundary rope. The tremors left the commentary box shaking, which was confirmed by the on-air commentators in a viral video. The action was stopped for three minutes as the on-field players gathered around the pitch, seeing their teammates and support staff members empty the dressing rooms.

Fortunately, no untoward incident was reported inside the stadium, and play resumed shortly thereafter.

Strong earthquake in Bangladesh, hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/VZ4QwbS9qm — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 21, 2025

Strong tremors were felt in Kolkata and other parts of eastern India on Friday morning after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Bangladesh. The epicentre of the quake that occurred at 10.08 am (IST) was 10 kilometres east-southeast from Dhaka in Bangladesh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Dhaka-based DBC Television reported that at least six people died in Bangladesh's capital, including three from the collapse of a building roof and a wall and three pedestrians when building railings fell on them in Dhaka.

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing fans and wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

Residents in Kolkata and neighbouring regions took to social media to share visuals of people stepping out of their homes and offices when the tremors hit the area.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in India.

Coming back to the match, Bangladesh increased their lead to 367 runs at the close of play on Day 3.

The hosts, who posted 476 in the first innings, were 156/1 after bowling Ireland out for 265 in the second session on Friday.