 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Failure To Revive Cricket Ties With India Biggest Regret: Shaharyar Khan

Updated: 06 August 2017 18:06 IST

Shaharyar Khan said cricket could play a big role in restoring some normalcy in relations between the two countries.

Failure To Revive Cricket Ties With India Biggest Regret: Shaharyar Khan
August 9 will be the last day for Shaharyar Khan as PCB chairman. © AFP

Outgoing chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan has admitted that the failure to revive bilateral cricket ties with India will remain the biggest regret and failure of his three-year tenure. Shaharyar, who has technically stepped down as chairman of the PCB and August 9 will be his last day in office, said unfortunately this time there was no cooperation from the Indian board (BCCI) at all.

"If you ask me definitely I wanted to see Pakistan and India bilateral cricket restored. But it didn't happen this time despite our best efforts," he told PTI on Sunday.

Shaharyar, a career diplomat who remained High Commissioner in India, said in his last tenure (2003-2006) he had managed to restore bilateral ties with India in 2004 and the visit of the Indian team to Pakistan was a massive success for cricket.

"In my last tenure we had three bilateral series with India and it was a big source of satisfaction for me," he said.

He admitted that the heightened political and diplomatic tensions between the two countries and incidents on the LOC didn't help matters.

"I did my best this time as well because it is very important for India and Pakistan to play each other. The financial benefits of it are huge for both boards," Shaharyar said.

"I was even accused of literally begging with India to play a bilateral series. But I was only trying to convince the Indian board to fulfil commitments they made in the MoU they signed with us in 2014."

Shaharyar said cricket could play a big role in restoring some normalcy in relations between the two countries.

"In the past also series have been held in not very good conditions. When we went there in 1999 and I was the manager and there were threats and all but in the end everything panned out well," he said.

"When India came to Pakistan in 2004 after 14 years it was an occasion to celebrate as we hosted Indian visitors and their players were also friendly and happy."

Shaharyar said Pakistan's decision to now seek compensation from the BCCI for not honouring the MOU came only after repeated attempts to convince the Indian board to restore ties failed.

"We have lost a lot of money in millions of dollars since India's refusal to play with us and remember we have not had international cricket in Pakistan since 2009. So what else can we do to improve our financial health," he said.

Shaharyar said it had been a challenge for Pakistan to keep its cricket going despite these major problems.

"In such circumstances I think it is a major feat for our team to won the Champions Trophy. And don't forget we now have a very successful product in the Pakistan Super League," he said.

Topics : India Pakistan Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shaharyar laments non-resumption of bilateral ties with India
  • Bilateral cricket didn't happen despite our best efforts: Shaharyar
  • India-Pakistan have not played bilateral Test series since 2007
Related Articles
Javed Miandad Urges Pakistan To Boycott India In ICC Events
Javed Miandad Urges Pakistan To Boycott India In ICC Events
Virat Kohli Not In The Same League As Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Or VVS Laxman, Says Mohammad Yousuf
Virat Kohli Not In The Same League As Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Or VVS Laxman, Says Mohammad Yousuf
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.