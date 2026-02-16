Former India captain MS Dhoni is gearing up to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for one more time in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and former India selector Jatin Paranjpe shared an anecdote about Dhoni leaving the Indian team's white-ball captaincy. As the IPL 2026 season approaches, the bombshell story from the selection room has finally come to light. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, former national selector Paranjpe detailed the nerve-wracking moment the committee had to tell MS Dhoni that his time as captain had come to an end.

The 53-year-old former Indian cricketer, who has played four international matches for India, recalled the tension of approaching a legend, "Mahi was batting, it had been an hour, and MSK [Prasad] and I were just looking at each other. We had prepared how to talk most respectfully. We went to him and said, 'Mahi, we think it's the right time to move on.'"

Instead of resistance, Dhoni's response was a masterclass in selfless leadership.

Paranjpe said, "Dhoni told MSK, 'Anna, this is a perfect decision. What do you want from me?' MSK told him he would need to put it in writing. That night, I got the email. He also said, 'Don't worry, I will work with Chiku [Virat Kohli] completely. He's like a brother to me.'

The fallout was immediate and intense. "We were criticised a lot," Paranjpe admitted, reflecting on the public backlash. "But I thought, these are the tough decisions which you have to take."

Dhoni stepped down from ODI and T20I captaincy in early 2017, and Virat Kohli took over as India's captain in all formats. At that time, the 35-year-old Dhoni had helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, the ICC Men's World Cup 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Kohli led India in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.