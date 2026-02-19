Sannia Ashfaq, the ex-wife of Imad Wasim, has accused the former Pakistan cricketer of abandoning her while she was pregnant with their third child. Over the past few days, Sannia has targeted Imad with a series of posts on Instagram, accusing the veteran all-rounder of cheating on her. This comes after Imad, 37, confirmed his second marriage, tying the knot with Nyla Raja just months after confirming his separation from Sannia. She also called Imad a "murderer," accusing him of forcing an abortion in 2023.

On Tuesday, Sannia backed her claims by sharing screenshots of WhatsApp chats, dated July 2025, with Imad. In the chats, Imad can be seen threatening her with legal action if she tries to contact him or any other member of his family.

As per the screenshots, Sannia, who was pregnant at the time, requested Imad to be with her and their kids for the delivery. However, the cricketer retorted sharply, threatening her with police complaints if she failed to comply with his demands.

See the messages here:

Imad and Sannia married in 2019 and divorced last December.

Imad, who represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, termed his life after his first marriage with Sannia "one of the hardest chapters."

"I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change," Imad wrote in a detailed statement.

"I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret."

"My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse."