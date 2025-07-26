Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard spoke on former Indian Test skipper Rohit Sharma's retirement from the longest format. He believes that Sharma, having achieved a lot, knows what he wants for his career and emphasised that Hitman's pride in his performance will always be a driving factor. Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable journey in whites. He will continue to captain India in ODIs. "It is a personal decision and he would have known why he [Rohit Sharma] wanted to do it. As an individual who has accomplished so much in cricket, he has it within himself to understand and know what he wants going forward. Again, pride of performance is always going to be there." Pollard told ANI.

"He's still going to represent India in the 50-over format of cricket. I don't see him changing the hunger and desire not to score runs. He wants to come out and perform and do well," Pollard added.

Pollard also expressed his joy in reuniting with former teammates and friends in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. He highlighted the excitement of being competitive again and looks forward to these opportunities.

"It feels great, again, reconnecting with your old teammates, old friends, persons that you don't see on a daily basis, you get an opportunity to be competitive again, it's just fantastic and we look forward to it," Pollard told ANI.

West Indies Champions Team owner Ajay Sethi praised his team's players, highlighting their success in the IPL and T20 formats. He mentioned their wins against England and expressed confidence in their upcoming match against Pakistan.

"They have been greatest player of IPL and T20 format, their records and their performance speaks for itself, this is my best team on the paper and they're performing, they won the England game and then we had the game against Australia, we have a big game tomorrow with Pakistan, I'm very confident that we will definitely go to perform and win the game," Sethi told ANI.

West Indies Champions will take on Pakistan Champions in the 11th Match of WCL 2025 at Leeds on Saturday.

