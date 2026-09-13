India's star batter and former captain Rohit Sharma is world-famous for his pull shots. Apart from the pull, his superb instincts as well as wide array of shots make Rohit an extremely special batter. The player has also contributed to Indian cricket with his impressive captaincy stint, which includes the T20 World Cup trophy that India clinched in 2024. Besides batting and captaincy, Rohit is also a perfect entertainer with his one-liners on and off the ground. Fans who intrigue themselves further into the life of the cricket superstar would know that Rohit has a general tendency to forget things, and that just adds to his interesting personality.

Former India batter and ex-coach Abhishek Nayar shared an interesting story related to Rohit's smartness. While speaking on Rohit's upcoming TV show, 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', Nayar revealed that the player once forgot his kitbag and came up with a cooked-up story when enquired about it by the coach.

"You all know that Rohit is forgetful, Rohit forgets things. Let me tell you that the story begins with cricket. You're a young player and you're selected for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy for the first time. It was a big match, with big players. Our dear friend (Rohit Sharma) was selected for that match for the first time. He was only 17 years old. On the day of the match, he arrived at the stadium early in the morning without his kitbag," said Nayar on the show.

"The story doesn't end here. He's been smart ever since. When asked, 'Where's your kit bag?', he said, 'Sir, I was coming on the train, someone pushed me, and the kit bag fell.' This is a story. So, his mind has been working ever since."

As everybody started laughing, Rohit denied the claims made by Nayar, saying, "I didn't play smart, brother. I just told him what happened."

Rohit has already called time on his Test and T20I careers. He is active only in ODI cricket at the highest level. In the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batter continues to represent Mumbai Indians.

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