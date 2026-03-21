Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan raised a social media storm on Friday after announcing his retirement from commentary. After his initial announcement, Sivaramakrishnan further wrote on X: "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and newcomers come in and do pitch reports, tosses, presentations even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?" In reply to that tweet, one social media user commented: "Maybe cuz you are black. #BLM." To this, Sivaramakrishnan responded: "You are right. Colour discrimination."

After the posts went viral, Sivaramakrishnan on Saturday clarified that his angst is not against the entire BCCI administration. He also added that former BCCI secretary Jay Shah has nothing to do with his decision.

"Don't bring the BCCI administration into the picture. It's a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life and I think I am entitled to do it."

Don't bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It's a one on one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life and I think I am entitled to do it. — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 21, 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed disappointment at Sivaramakrishnan's sudden decision.

"Oh no! Why not this IPL?" wrote Ashwin, quoting Sivaramakrishnan's announcement.

Sivaramakrishnan began his commentary career in 2000. He also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee.

Although he went wicketless in his first Test match, he later became famous for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984.

Sivaramakrishnan was also a key player in India's victorious 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship campaign in Australia under the captaincy of the great Sunil Gavaskar.

He played a crucial role, including in the final against Pakistan, where he helped restrict them to 176/9, contributing to India's eight-wicket win.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker in that tournament - a huge achievement for a spinner back then, considering the conditions Down Under.