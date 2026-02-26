Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has heaped praise on Jammu and Kashmir's pacer Auqib Nabi Dar after his excellent performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final, where the right-arm pacer has dismantled Karnataka's top order by taking three wickets so far at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Thursday. Karthik loved the determination of Aaqib, who played all the matches in the ongoing tournament, weathered different conditions and has taken 58 wickets so far. He is one wicket away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in the current season.

"Watching this Ranji Trophy campaign and following it closely, one thing I can say for certain, for all the young boys and girls out there playing this sport and wanting to represent the country, do it the AAQIB NABI way. "I can't think of any pacer/player in a long time doing what he's done," he wrote on X.

Karthik also feels that Auqib's focus and hard work in the domestic league can take him to the national team, adding that Aaqib is a champion and shared his best regards for the future. "Domination from start to end and almost single-handedly winning the domestic tournament that matters the most to get into the national side," he wrote.

"Fitness across the whole campaign, bowling those long spells and across different soils, weather conditions and whether there's been any help for a pacer or not, he's been there for his team with the belief every time he's had the ball to STRIKE for his team.

"Hats off to you AAQIB, you're an absolute champion and hope you get a lot of success that comes your way and may you be the lesson on how it's done to break the doors through sheer will power, skill and resilience," he concluded.

Meanwhile, J&K have scored 584 runs in their historic Ranji Trophy Final against Karnataka after winning the toss.

