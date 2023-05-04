Former India pacer S Sreesanth has backed veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane's return to the white-ball squads in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year. Rahane, who last played an ODI in 2018, recently earned a recall to the Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final. The 34-year-old has been in blistering form for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, Rahane has scored 224 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.8.

"I would love to see him in the squad. The way he is performing, especially with the World Cup happening in India. That will be one of the boldest moves the selectors can make. I am very confident he will do well in the World Test Championship final," India Today quoted Sreesanth as saying on Star Sports.

Sreesanth added that he won't be surprised to see Rahane win matches for the team.

"But he shouldn't look at by that performance. He should be given the opportunity (ODI). Let's see if there are other tournaments, if he is given the white-ball cricket back to him, I wouldn't be surprised to see him going at No. 4 and winning matches for the country," he added.

Despite echoing Sreesanth's sentiments, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that it's not the right time for Rahane to return to white-ball squads.

Advertisement

"Yes, I think it's a good idea but I would say not at the moment. White-ball game, no Test match definitely yes, but white-ball game, no, I would look at somebody else," Gavaskar said.

Instead, Gavaskar said that he would love to see the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who can also bat in the middle-order, if needed.

"Maybe somebody who has been doing well in the white-ball format. Somebody like an opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, if they don't find place at the top of the order, they can bat in the middle order," he added.