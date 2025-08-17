Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell recently revealed one of the most disgusting tales about his teammate and former wicketkeeper Jack Russell. He stated how the English wicketkeeper used a strategy to distract the opposition batters during the matches, which left the viewers in shock. Cricket is a game which brings out the tough competition between the players. Despite being known as "the gentleman's game", players often goes to any extent to clinch the victory for the team and stay ahead in the competition.

Tufnell revealed that how Russell didn't use to brush his teeth for days, in order to distract the opposition batters with his breath.

“My wicketkeeper, Jack Russell, didn't use to brush his teeth for a couple of days. He said he wanted to put the batters off when he was standing up to the crease. Lots of little shenanigans go on there,” Tufnell revealed on BBC, as quoted by the Times of India.

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who was also part of the discussion, spoke about how the wicketkeepers can change the momentum of the game.

“Yes, there are some that, when you're batting, it's just like, shut up. But as a bowler, you just love it. It brings a different energy. When you have a quiet keeper, it feels like the game takes so long,” said Brathwaite.

Talking about Indian cricket, the Shubman Gill-led side registered a 2-2 draw against England in the five-match Test series.

It was a dominating show from a young Team India, backed by skipper Shubman Gill, who led from the front and scored 754 runs in 10 innings. Pacer Mohammed Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets in five matches.

Now, the fans are waiting for the announcement of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in UAE. The tournament will kick-start from September 9 and will end on September 28.