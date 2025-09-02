Over the last decade or so, Sunil Gavaskar has become a famous voice in the commentary box, on sports channels, and media outlets, sharing his views on Indian cricket's day-to-day affairs. However, the India batting great wasn't pleased to see foreign cricketers washing their hands in Indian cricketing affairs, generating views and earning followers on social media in the process. After Gavaskar slammed overseas cricketers for meddling in Indian cricketing affairs, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin gave a rather cheeky reply to the India great.

Gavaskar's harsh comments came after he saw many overseas cricketers lashing out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not picking Shreyas Iyer in the Indian team's Asia Cup squad. Defending overseas cricketers' decision to opine on Team India's affairs, Haddin said that many overseas stars have worked with Indian players in the IPL. Hence, they are closer to what happens in Indian cricket than what Gavaskar believes.

"I am glad he is listening to the show. We are going worldwide," said Haddin on LiSTNR YouTube channel.

"Our job is to give an opinion on what's topical in world cricket. That's what we do. We coached him (Iyer) in the IPL and I stand by my take. I was shocked that he wasn't in the squad and I am not saying the other players (selected) shouldn't be there. The reason I say that is because just the way he handled our group, he was a great leader and the way he played under pressure, leading from the front. But, yeah, they are obviously going well even with players like him on the sideline," Haddin said

"What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business," Gavaskar had written in his column for Sportstar.

Iyer's absence from India's Asia Cup squad remains one of the hottest topic in the Indian cricketing spectrum. From media outlets to former cricketers, everyone opined on the BCCI selection committee's decision to snub Iyer from the continental event.