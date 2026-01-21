Cricket's global footprint is about to expand in a big way. Europe is getting ready for its own major cricket party with the launch of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), the continent's first-ever franchise-based T20 competition. Scheduled to begin on August 26, the six-team tournament aims to bring world-class cricket to a region long viewed as the sport's final frontier. And if star power is any measure of intent, the ETPL is starting on strong footing.

Bollywood actor and seasoned sports entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan has come on board as co-owner of the league, adding celebrity sheen to a project already backed by some of the biggest names in international cricket. Among the franchise owners are Australian legend Steve Waugh, explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, and former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum and Kyle Mills.

For Bachchan, the league represents more than just another business venture.

"Europe doesn't currently have a franchise T20 league, and we felt it was time to change that," Bachchan said at the official launch in Sydney. "There is so much untapped potential here. Our goal is to discover new talent from European nations and put them on the global cricket map."

The inaugural season will be played across two venues - Dublin and the Netherlands - with franchises based in Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Belfast already confirmed. The remaining three teams are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dreaming Big - Even of Virat Kohli

While Indian players remain unavailable due to BCCI regulations, Bachchan made no secret of his long-term ambitions.

"To have someone like Virat Kohli in the ETPL would be incredible," he said. "Right now it's not possible, but never say never. You always want the best players in your league."

Heavyweights at the Helm

The ownership line-up reads like a who's who of modern cricket.

Steve Waugh, one of Australia's greatest captains, will head the Amsterdam franchise. It marks the former skipper's first major foray into T20 franchise ownership. Joining him in the consortium are Australian hockey legend Jamie Dwyer and former corporate executive Tim Thomas.

Edinburgh's franchise will be co-owned by McCullum and Mills, both stalwarts of New Zealand cricket. Belfast, meanwhile, will be led by Maxwell - one of the most sought-after T20 players in the world - along with former NRMA Group CEO Rohan Lund.

Maxwell expressed his excitement at entering the ownership space. "To be involved in a league built on strong governance and vision is hugely exciting. We want to build a culture of fun and fearless cricket," he said.

Big Names on the Field

The ETPL has already secured marquee player commitments. Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are among the headline stars confirmed to feature in the first season, instantly giving the league global credibility.

Waugh was full of praise for Smith, who has rediscovered explosive form in the Big Bash League.

"He's playing the best T20 cricket of his career right now," Waugh said. "Steve Smith brings commitment and intensity to every game he plays. If Australia had an injury concern ahead of the T20 World Cup, I wouldn't be surprised to see him get a call-up."

The format of the league is designed to accelerate local development. Each squad will include seven continental European players, giving emerging cricketers a chance to share dressing rooms with global superstars.

"That's what excites me most," Waugh added. "Helping develop cricket in Europe by having local players learn alongside world-class professionals."

A New Chapter for Global Cricket

The ETPL is being run as a joint venture between Rules Global and Cricket Ireland, with support from Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association. The backing of established cricket boards gives the competition a solid administrative foundation.

From Amsterdam to Edinburgh to Belfast, the message is clear: Europe is ready to embrace cricket in a bold new way.

What began as an ambitious idea is fast becoming a reality - a league with local roots but unmistakably global ambition. If the ETPL lives up to its promise, the cricket map is about to get a lot bigger.