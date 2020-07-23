England must decide whether to recall Jofra Archer for the decisive third Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday after the fast bowler suffered online racist abuse. Archer is available after missing England's series-levelling win at the same ground following a breach of coronavirus protocols. Veteran England paceman James Anderson said skipper Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood would have to assess with Archer whether he was "in the right place to play". There is certainly no denying the Barbados-born Archer's talent. In eight Tests since his debut last year he has taken 33 wickets at an average of 28.12, with his tally already including three five-wicket hauls. But as they showed during their 113-run win in the second Test, England have plenty of pace bowling options, with Stuart Broad taking six wickets on his return to international duty. England have been rotating their seamers throughout a series that forms part of a gruelling schedule of six Tests, including three against Pakistan, in seven weeks.

When will the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match start?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test match will start on July 24, Friday.

Where will the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match be played?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test match will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

