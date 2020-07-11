England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Updates: West Indies Eye Early Wickets In Southampton
ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: Rory Burns and Dom Simbley managed to stay unbeaten at stumps on Day three of the first Test in Southampton.
Ben Stokes' four wickets on day three of the first Test helped England bowl out the West Indies for 318, giving away a first-innings lead of 114 runs on Friday in Southampton. For the visitors, Shane Dowrich and Kraigg Brathwaite scored half-centuries while Roston Chase also chipped in with a knock of 47 to put the West Indies in command of the Test match. Apart from the England captain, James Anderson picked up three wickets. England's off-spinner Dom Bess also managed to get two crucial wickets for his side on a day that saw nine wickets fell. England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley managed to bring the lead down to below 100 before the close of play. The West Indies still has a huge 99-run lead and will look to put pressure on English batters early on Day four. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live updates between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 4 straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton.
1st Test, The Wisden Trophy, 2020, Jul 08, 2020
England trail by 92 runs
- 15:37 (IST)Burns on strike!Dom Sibley takes a quick single to bring Rory Burns on the strike who will be facing the his first delivery on Day 4.
- 15:33 (IST)Just one run from the first over on Day 4!Dom Sibley takes a single on the last ball of the over to retain the strike. England 16/0.
- 15:29 (IST)Play about to begin on Day4!England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are out in the middle and Kemar Roach will start the proceedings for the West Indies.
- 15:21 (IST)West Indies lost nine wicket on Day 3!England skipper Ben Stokes led from the front and picked up four wickets, restricting West Indies to 318 runs in the first innings. Here's how West Indies batsmen got out on Day 3.
All wickets as our bowlers dragged us back into the game on Day 3!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2020
Full Highlights: https://t.co/dI41GIOLlo #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/M3rAXwx9Lr
- 15:14 (IST)England openers' cautious approach!England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley batted cautiously in the final session and remained unbeaten as the hosts brought down the West Indies lead to 99 runs. Burns was not out on 10 while Sibley was unbeaten on five.
- 15:10 (IST)West Indies finished Day 3 on top!The West Indies batsmen dominated the play on Day 3 and put their team ahead with a crucial 114-run lead in the first innings. However, now their bowlers who bowled brilliantly in the first innings have a huge task on their hands as England trail them by 99 runs and have all 10 wickets in hand.
- 15:00 (IST)Weather update!Just like yesterday, we will see bright sunshine in Southampton for the remaining two days as well. England will look for a better show with the bat than what they produced in the first innings.
- 14:47 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between England and the West Indies.