Tammy Beaumont's ninth ODI century guided England to victory by 109 runs and a 3-0 series sweep over South Africa in Leicester. Chasing 372, the opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Andrie Steyn provided a glimmer of hope for visitors as they put on 60 inside the first eight overs of the innings. Wolvaardt in particular hammered English bowlers and brought up her 29th ODI half-century, but the talented 23-year-old fell to Charlie Dean for 56.

Two other South Africa batters also made it past fifty - Chloe Tryon smashed 70 and Marizanne Kapp contributed 62 - but South Africa found the run rate required too steep as they were eventually bundled out in the 46th over for just 262 in reply.

It was England's spinners that proved pivotal during South Africa's run chase, with Dean (3/42) and Lamb (3/42) combining for six wickets in an amazing team effort.

Pacer Alice Davidson-Richards (3/35) also chimed in with her own three-wicket haul as many of South Africa's world-class batters failed to transform their good starts into big scores.

In the end, this proved the difference in the series, with England's batters a class above and scoring a century in each match to secure a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep.

Earlier, put in to bat first, experienced England player Tammy Beaumont put on 149 for the opening wicket alongside fellow opener Emma Lamb (65) and then also continued the trashing when Sophia Dunkley (51) joined her at the crease in humid conditions.

The 31-year-old eventually got out for an excellent 119 runs from just 107 deliveries, leading the way for the hosts to post a whopping 371/7 from their allotted 50 overs.

Promoted

Brief Score: England 371/7 (Tammy Beaumont 119, Heather Knight 63; Ayabonga Khaka 2-64) vs South Africa 262 (Chloe Tryon 70, Laura Wolvaardt 56; Alice Davidson-Richards 3-35).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)