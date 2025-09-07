England vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: England are all set to face South Africa in the third ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Southampton. The Proteas have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will now play for a clean sweep. South Africa registered a thrilling five-run victory over England in the second ODI, with Matthew Breetzke's 85 the cornerstone of their imposing 330-8. But England kept hitting down the order and started the last over on 313-9, needing 16 to win.

Jofra Archer (27 not out) struck two fours off spinner Senuran Muthusamy, but that wasn't enough as England finished on 325-9 following fifties from Joe Root and Jos Buttler (who both made 61) and Jacob Bethell (58).

The combined 655 runs scored was a record for an ODI at Lord's, with several South Africa players enjoying another dramatic success at the 'Home of Cricket' after their World Test Championship final win over Australia in June.

When will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match match will be played on Sunday, September 7.

Where will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?

The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST (3 PM Toss).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(With AFP Inputs)