ENG vs SA Live Score 1st ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the series-opener at Headingley. Rain is expected from 7:30 PM IST and again at 1:30 AM IST, as per the local weather forecast. South Africa are unbeaten in their last three ODI bilaterals against England, who last beat the Proteas in a series back in 2017. However, The Three Lions' recent ODI form has been promising, with Harry Brook currently posing the best ODI average by an England captain who led in at least five games. Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker is set to make his England debut, and will be partnering a fit-again Jofra Archer in the pace attack, also consisting of Brydon Carse. (Live Scorecard)