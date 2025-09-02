Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa Live Score Updates 1st ODI
ENG vs SA Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the series-opener at Headingley.
England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Scorecard© AFP
ENG vs SA Live Score 1st ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the series-opener at Headingley. Rain is expected from 7:30 PM IST and again at 1:30 AM IST, as per the local weather forecast. South Africa are unbeaten in their last three ODI bilaterals against England, who last beat the Proteas in a series back in 2017. However, The Three Lions' recent ODI form has been promising, with Harry Brook currently posing the best ODI average by an England captain who led in at least five games. Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker is set to make his England debut, and will be partnering a fit-again Jofra Archer in the pace attack, also consisting of Brydon Carse. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates
Earlier on, Sonny Baker was presented his debut cap by his Manchester Originals teammate and former England white-ball captain, Jos Buttler. Baker's parents are also in attendance and it will be interesting to see how he handles the nerves on his debut later on when England bowl.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.
England (Playing XI) - Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Sonny Baker (On debut).
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
Headingley has always been a batting paradise and has consistently given us run-fest competitions. A thrilling match is expected when two of the most convincing batting powerhouses in white-ball cricket square off against one another. The toss is approaching, so keep an eye out for it!
The big team news coming in from the English camp is the debut of 22-year-old rising star Sonny Baker, who will join the pace attack alongside Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Both teams had already revealed their playing XI. Once again, all eyes will be on South Africa's batting unit to get them going in this series, since their batting hero, Matthew Breetzke, is sidelined for the opening game due to a hamstring injury.
England and South Africa are playing a bilateral ODI series for the first time since early 2023, and their last two encounters came during the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Champions Trophy 2025, where the Proteas dominated on both occasions. South Africa holds a slight edge over the English side with the scoreline of 35-30 in their favour as well.
Hello, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us, as we shift our focus from The Hundred to some international cricketing action in the fag end of the English summer and gear up for the 1st ODI match of the series between England and South Africa held at Headingley in Leeds.
... MATCH DAY ...
The South Africa tour of England begins with the first ODI at Headingley, Leeds, and it brings two teams who are at different stages of their white-ball journey. England are coming off a 2-2 home draw with India in Tests, while South Africa come into this series from a strong ODI victory in Australia. The last time these two sides met in this format was in March this year during the Champions Trophy 2025, where South Africa won comprehensively by seven wickets. Both teams are building for the next ODI World Cup in 2027 and have made changes to their squads. This series provides an opportunity for both sides to test new combinations and find the best players for the future. Let’s talk about the home team first. England’s recent run has been mixed. A 3-0 win against West Indies a couple of months ago showed the talent available, but collapses against India earlier this year, before the Champions Trophy, exposed weaknesses in their batting order. Brook has inherited a team in transition after Jos Buttler’s resignation, and his side features new faces like Sonny Baker, who received his maiden call-up after impressing with England Lions over the winter. The fast bowler, who can bowl around 90 mph, has been in form with Hampshire and Manchester Originals this summer. Jofra Archer’s return is another focal point, as his fitness is key to England’s bowling plans. The batting will again look to Joe Root, Ben Duckett, and Buttler to stabilise, while the form of Will Jacks and Jamie Smith could decide how much depth they have in the middle order. Their top order’s repeated struggles in big games, like in the Champions Trophy, will be on their minds heading into this series. For England, the home advantage and familiarity with conditions are obvious strengths. But their challenge has been consistency across 50 overs, particularly with the bat. Brook’s captaincy now faces a major test - whether he can bring control to a side that has had flashes of brilliance but also collapses at crucial moments. His trust in players like Rehan Ahmed and Saqib Mahmood reflects England’s attempt to refresh while still keeping experience through Buttler and Root. Meanwhile, South Africa arrive with momentum after defeating Australia in their own conditions. The squad for the ODIs is largely the same as the one that played in Australia, with a few adjustments, which reflects their aim to maintain consistency in this phase of planning for the future. Kagiso Rabada remains a concern with an ankle injury, and Kwena Maphaka has been kept as cover, while Temba Bavuma’s workload is being carefully managed after his recent hamstring strain. The squad boasts a balanced batting lineup, featuring Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton at the top of the order, along with promising talents Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis in the middle. South Africa’s approach has been about grooming youth. Brevis, Rickelton, and Stubbs are being given time to settle, and they add freshness alongside experienced names. The team management has stressed stability, but they have also experimented in recent tours with players like Senuran Muthusamy and Wiaan Mulder, who provide flexibility. In the Champions Trophy, Marco Jansen’s all-round performance made the difference, and with Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj also in the attack, their bowling looks varied. With Bavuma unlikely to play every match in this series, Markram’s leadership on the field will be critical. The question will be whether their batting can hold up in English conditions, given that collapses have hurt them in the past. The buildup to this ODI has been about finding the balance, as the series comes after a period of poor form in ODIs for both teams in major tournaments. England failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions Trophy 2025, which led to Jos Buttler stepping down as captain, while South Africa were knocked out of the same tournament in the semi-finals. Talking about the surface, Headingley usually gives early help to seamers before easing out, but the forecast of showers around could make conditions tricky. England will rely on pace with Archer, Baker, and Carse, while South Africa’s varied attack of Jansen, Ngidi, and Maharaj is likely to test the English order again. The Proteas have dominated recent head-to-head contests, winning the last two matches in the ICC tournaments. On recent form, South Africa hold the edge, but England’s depth at home makes them dangerous. This opening match will reveal which side can impose their game first - control versus momentum. So, who will come out on top in the first encounter? Let’s find out soon.