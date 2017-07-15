 
England vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 15 July 2017 08:41 IST

How to watch Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match. Read all about live coverage and Test match action from Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 15, 2017.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the English bowlers on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa. © AFP

Vernon Philander's unbeaten fifty revived South Africa, after Stuart Broad sparked a collapse that saw the Proteas lose four wickets in the last session of a see-saw first day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday. South Africa were 309 for six at stumps after returning captain Faf du Plessis won the toss. Philander was 54 not out and recalled all-rounder Chris Morris, one of three changes to the side that lost the first of a four-Test campaign by 211 runs at Lord's last week, 23 not out. Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership was worth 74 runs with Philander, primarily a pace bowler, making his second fifty of the series.

When will Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played on July 15.

Where will Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

How do you watch Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match live?

Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test start?

The live broadcast of Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start at 3.30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow Day 2 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match online?

The Day 2 of the match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

