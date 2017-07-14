 
England vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 14 July 2017 09:10 IST

How to watch Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match. Read all about live coverage and Test match action from Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 14, 2017.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Moeen Ali starred for England in the first Test against South Africa. © AFP

England captain Joe Root is determined his side don't let up when the second Test against South Africa starts at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Friday. Root's first match since succeeding Alastair Cook as England skipper was a personal triumph, with the 26-year-old Yorkshireman scoring a first-innings 190 in a 211-run win in the series opener at Lord's last week as the hosts went 1-0 up with more than a day to spare.

When will Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played on July 14.

Where will Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

How do you watch Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match live?

Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test start?

The live broadcast of Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start at 3.30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow Day 1 of England vs South Africa 2nd Test match online?

The Day 1 of the match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

