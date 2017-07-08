England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Moeen Ali was the star of the show for England on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs South Africa.

Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad both starred with bat and ball to leave England well-placed come the close of the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's on Friday. Ali made 87 and Broad an unbeaten 57 -- his first Test fifty in four years -- as England piled up 458 all out in their first innings. The pair then shared four wickets between them to reduce South Africa to 104 for four, with Ali completing the Test all-rounder's double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets by striking twice with his off-spin. England will be looking to take control of the opening Test on Day 3.

When will Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played on July 8.

Where will Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Lord's.

How do I watch Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match live?

Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The live broadcast of Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 3.30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow Day 3 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match online?

The Day 3 of the match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.