England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Streaming: The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I is here. This is the two team's last match before the T20 World Cup 2024.. In the four-match T20I, the first and third T20Is were washed out while the second T20I was won by England. It means that to enter the T20 World Cup on a winning note, Pakistan face a tough challenge. Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team didn't finish well and faltered in the batting department after a 23-run loss against England in the second T20I on Saturday. Both teams played against each other in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022. Pakistan are coming to the series after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When will the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be played on Thursday, May 30.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London

What time will the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match start?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)