ENG vs PAK Live Updates 2nd Test: England will resume play on Day 2 at 248/9 against Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's. Gus Atkinson was unbeaten on 34 alongside Josh Tongue (1*). Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox both scored fifties as England recovered from a top-order collapse before bad light forced early stumps on Day 1. After rain delayed the toss and the start of play, Mohammad Abbas took three wickets for four runs in 16 balls, including the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root for four. Smith's 61 and 55 from No. 3 Jordan Cox, his second fifty in successive Test innings, helped England recover. (Live Scorecard)

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