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England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2
ENG vs PAK Live Updates 2nd Test: England will resume play on Day 2 at 248/9 against Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's.
England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2 Live Scorecard© AFP
ENG vs PAK Live Updates 2nd Test: England will resume play on Day 2 at 248/9 against Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's. Gus Atkinson was unbeaten on 34 alongside Josh Tongue (1*). Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox both scored fifties as England recovered from a top-order collapse before bad light forced early stumps on Day 1. After rain delayed the toss and the start of play, Mohammad Abbas took three wickets for four runs in 16 balls, including the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root for four. Smith's 61 and 55 from No. 3 Jordan Cox, his second fifty in successive Test innings, helped England recover. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2026, Aug 27, 2026
Day 1 | Stumps
ENG
248/9 (56.0)
PAK
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.43
Batsman
Gus Atkinson
34 (27)
Josh Tongue
1* (2)
Bowler
Mohammad Abbas
56/4 (15)
Mohammad Ali
67/3 (17)
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ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Live Updates
Wrapping up - Right then, that brings us to the end of a rain-affected yet eventful opening day of this second Test. The game is nicely poised, with both England and Pakistan having plenty to play for as they look to gain the upper hand on Day 2. Play gets underway at 10 am GMT, but make sure you join us early for all the build-up. Cheer!
Late wickets swing the session - Pakistan will be the happier side after a late burst in the final session saw England lose four wickets for 68 runs, slipping from 180/5 to 248/9. Jordan Cox fell for 55, ending his important partnership with Jamie Smith, who continued his counter-attack to make a valuable 61. Gus Atkinson then added a handy 34 and still out there, but Pakistan kept finding breakthroughs, with Mohammad Abbas moving to 4/56 and leaving himself one wicket short of a five-for. England managed to resist long enough to avoid being bowled out, but bad light ended the day with Pakistan just one wicket away from wrapping up the innings.
England fight back after Lunch - England turned the session around with a much more assured batting display, adding 100 runs in 26 overs for the loss of just one wicket to reach 180/5 at Tea. Cox brought up a second successive Test half-century and remained unbeaten on 55, while Jamie Smith injected aggression with a brisk 44. The only wicket came through a mix-up between Cox and Lawrence, who was run out for 17, while Pakistan also missed a couple of chances that could have made the session very different.
Pakistan dominate the morning - Pakistan made the most of the conditions after winning the toss and opting to bowl, reducing England to 80/4 by Lunch. Mohammad Abbas led the charge with a superb three-wicket burst, removing Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett and Joe Root, while Mohammad Ali added the wicket of Harry Brook. England found it tough to score freely, with Jordan Cox providing some resistance as he carried England through to the interval alongside Dan Lawrence.
5.39 pm GMT - STUMPS, DAY 1! With the light refusing to improve, the on-field umpires have called an early end to the day, with no further play possible due to bad light. It was a delayed start after the rain, but there was still plenty of action once play got underway, despite the weather refusing to cooperate. Pakistan were much sharper with the ball than in the first Test, although their fielding remained a concern. England, meanwhile, showed plenty of fight and head into Day 2 on 248/9, looking to squeeze out a few more valuable runs. Pakistan will be eager to finish the innings quickly, knowing batting is unlikely to be easy with overcast conditions expected to remain a factor throughout the Test.
UPDATE - 5.20 pm GMT - Another reading is being taken now, with the on-field umpires also having a conversation with the head of the ground staff. Also, the reading recorded here will serve as the benchmark for the rest of the days in this Test.
5.11 pm GMT, BAD LIGHT - The light meter is out now. A reading is being taken at both ends of the pitch. The on-field umpires have asked the players to walk off the field, as they feel artificial light has taken over natural light. Michael Atherton informs on air that if play cannot be resumed till 6 pm GMT, then that will be Stumps, but we still have some time left to reach that mark. Although it does not look promising whether the light will improve by then.
Game stopped due to : Bad Light
EDGED AND FOUR! Mohammad Abbas pulls his length back, around off, gets it to shape away. Gus Atkinson steps across to turn this around the corner but gets a leading edge that flies over the slip cordon or a boundary.
Pitched up, on middle, shaping in, Josh Tongue tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Short of a length but well outside off, shaping away. Josh Tongue lets it go.
Josh Tongue is the last man in.
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Mohammad Abbas responds in style. Fuller one and on middle, shaping in a bit. Jofra Archer has a wild slog across the line but goes a bit too hard at it. He loses his shape and misses the ball completely as it goes through to rattle the stumps. Abbas gets his fourth, but can he finish with a fifer here? England are 243/9 now.
FOUR! A gift! Low full toss, on the pads. Jofra Archer flicks it away with excellent timing as the ball races to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
Good length and on off, Gus Atkinson steps across and knocks it towards mid on for a single.
A bumper, down the leg side, Jofra Archer ducks under it.
Pitched up and on middle, angling in, Jofra Archer clips it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Back of a length and on off, nips back in, Jofra Archer blocks it out.
Touch fuller and around off, shaping away. Jofra Archer has a feel for it and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Good length and on middle, angling in sharply. Jofra Archer looks to clip it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.