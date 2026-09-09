England vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 3rd Test, Day 1: More drama has unfolded from Pakistan's tour of England since the conclusion of the second Test than it did in the first two matches. As Pakistan prepare to take on Joe Root's England in the third and final match of the series, the objective is to avoid a 0-3 sweep at all costs. Despite seven new players and coaching changes, the story on the field isn't expected to be much different for the touring side. Of the 7 players who have been called up for the third Test in Edgbaston, 5 haven't made their international debuts yet. Many argue that the rookies aren't even prepared to handle a challenge as big as playing a Test in England. For England, the fact that this Pakistan team is being branded 'one of the worst in history' takes focus away from all the good work they have done on the field, especially after the recent shake-ups.

When will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will start place on Wednesday, September 09.

Where will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match be held?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham

What time will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will be aired live on Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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