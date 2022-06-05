Following England's win against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's, batter Joe Root said that he wants to bat as long as he can and win as many matches possible for his side. James Anderson and Matthew Potts shone with the ball while Root (115*) and Stokes (54) made an impact with the bat to power England to a five-wicket win over New Zealand. With this win, England have a 1-0 lead in the series. "Feels fantastic, winning a Test match after a long time is a great experience. I have really enjoyed it and looking forward to the rest of the summer. I always feel that we get great support and appreciate whether home or away and it is nice to see them (crowd). Ben has won many Tests for us when I was captain, it's a great chance for me to give it back to him."

"So I just want to keep batting as long as I can, win as many games for my side. As long as I have got the energy and drive to do it, I will do it. I could not have wished for a better person to be leading this team (Stokes). I am gonna be backing and do everything I can to help him become successful," he added.

England batter Joe Root completed 10,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the second English player and 14th overall to reach the landmark.

Coming to the match, England won the match by five wickets, chasing down the target of 277. England finished at 279/5 in 78.5 overs. Root's unbeaten 115* took the team to a victory.

Earlier, batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the Kiwi batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England became victims of the pace of Boult (3/21) and Southee (4/55) and were bundled out for 141, gaining a thin nine-run lead.

In the third innings, NZ looked in trouble at 56-4 but Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) turned the match on its head and performed a brilliant rescue act to help their side reach 285. This helped set up a target of 277 for England.

England will take New Zealand in the second test on June 10 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.